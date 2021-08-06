VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.36

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.36 and last traded at $218.84, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

