VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.36

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.36 and last traded at $218.84, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

