Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 525,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

