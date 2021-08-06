Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $289,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

