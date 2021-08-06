Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.73 on Friday, reaching $2,712.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,506.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

