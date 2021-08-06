Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 649 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,391. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

