Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,364 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $379.06. 17,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

