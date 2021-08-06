Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 125,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

