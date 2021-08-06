Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Cut by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.12. 289,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.