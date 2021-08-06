Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.88. 123,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,223. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

