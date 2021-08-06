Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 798,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

