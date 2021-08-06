VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

