Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 12,258,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,576,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

