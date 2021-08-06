Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

Shares of VGR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 705,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

