Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

