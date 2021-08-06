Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VERO stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last 90 days. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

