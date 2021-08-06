Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

