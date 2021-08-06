Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

