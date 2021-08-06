Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Head to Head Survey

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility -5.19% 14.28% 3.32% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Boomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.29 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.69 Boomer $11.47 million 1.24 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.