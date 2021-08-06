Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 4,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veru by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veru by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

