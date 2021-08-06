Vetri (VLD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vetri has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00056663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00900597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

