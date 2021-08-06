ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.89. 578,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,315,006. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

