ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VIAC. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 513,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
