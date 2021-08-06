ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VIAC. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 513,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

