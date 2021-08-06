Viberate (VIB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00872229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00096464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

