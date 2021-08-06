VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

