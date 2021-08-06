Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vicor worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.61 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,276,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

