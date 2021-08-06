Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 331 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $121.54.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.