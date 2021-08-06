Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron Sells 331 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

