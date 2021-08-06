Vidulum Trading Up 32.2% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $239,793.51 and $320.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004533 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

