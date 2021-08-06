Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Upgraded to Buy by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.