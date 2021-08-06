Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Upgraded to Buy by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.
Shares of VMD opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
