Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.81 million and a PE ratio of 29.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,888,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

