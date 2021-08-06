Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 803,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,401. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

