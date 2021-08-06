Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.92.

NYSE SPCE traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 789,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,108,783. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

