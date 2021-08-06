Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 81.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $6,601,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

SIX stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

