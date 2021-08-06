Virtu Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 23.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.