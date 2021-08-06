Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 107,559 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AIkido Pharma were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.82 on Friday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

