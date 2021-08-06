Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 239.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Ally were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Ally by 58.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

DGLY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Ally, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.98.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

