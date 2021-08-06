Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

