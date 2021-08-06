Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $27.30 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38.

