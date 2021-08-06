Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $400.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,401. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.18. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $313.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

