Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,536,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,409,750.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

