Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 96.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,104 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

