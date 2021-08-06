Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $416,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.