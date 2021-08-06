Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $473,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.53 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.