Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

