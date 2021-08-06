Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $228.44 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

