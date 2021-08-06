Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.