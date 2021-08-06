Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $32,024,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

