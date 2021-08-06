Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:VNT traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.