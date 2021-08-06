Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $689,277.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $50.05 million and approximately $689,277.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00056251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00881137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00096712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

