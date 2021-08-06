Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.59. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,325. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

