W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $439.26 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

